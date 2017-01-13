Amazon says it plans to create more than 100,000 full-time jobs in America

Amazon said on Thursday that it plans to create more than 100,000 “full-time, full-benefit” jobs in the US over the next 18 months.

This would grow its workforce based in the US to over 280,000 by mid-2018, the tech company said in a press release.

“Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs, CEO Jeff Bezos said.

According to Amazon, many of the jobs will be in new fulfillment centres, and will range from engineering to software-development roles.

The announcement was made after several companies came within the crosshairs of President-elect Donald Trump, who pushed back against reported plans to move production overseas.

