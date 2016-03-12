Amazon is bringing the acclaimed superhero comedy show 'The Tick' back to life with a reboot

Columbia TriStar Television Patrick Warburton, left, and David Burke on 2001’s ‘The Tick.’

“The Tick” could fight crime again with an upcoming live-action comedy for Amazon.

Ben Edlund, who created the 2001 Fox show and the 1994 animated series based on the comic-book character, is behind the reboot as well, Deadline reports. He will executive-produce and write the pilot episode.

No word yet on who will be playing the title role, but the site reports that “Vinyl” actor Griffin Newman will play the hero’s sidekick, Arthur Everest, and “The Following” actress Valorie Curry will play Arthur’s sister, Dot Everest.

Original executive producer Barry Josephson is also returning with Edlund for the project, which comes from studio Sony Pictures Television. “Transcendence” director Wally Pfister is reportedly in negotiations to direct the pilot.

A parody of comic-book superheroes, “The Tick” follows its title character, who is oafish, annoying, tends to speak in platitudes, and seems to have just accidentally fallen into the position of superhero.

The 2001 Fox series starred Patrick Warburton (“Crowded”) in the title role and only lasted nine episodes. Despite its short life, critics appreciated the show. David Burke (“Nashville,” “Bunheads”) played Arthur.

The 1994 animated series aired for three seasons on Saturday mornings, also on Fox.

An Amazon Studios representative didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for confirmation.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

