'The Grand Tour' just got a launch date on Amazon

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s much anticipated new motoring show “The Grand Tour” will launch on Amazon Prime Video on 18 November.

Episodes from the 12-part season will be released every Friday and the first instalment will be presented from California, in the so-called “Grand Tour” tent. This will be filmed later this month.

“The Grand Tour” executive producer Andy Wilman hinted at the weekly format last month because it is not like a box-set that people can binge view.

“There’s no threat, no plot,” Wilman told the Edinburgh International Television Festival. “It’s not like watching ‘Breaking Bad’ where you think ‘shit, what will happen next?'”

