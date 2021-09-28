What we can expect from Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ spin-off series

Aya Cash, Erin Moriarty, and Dominique McElligott on season two, episode five of ‘The Boys.’ Amazon Studios

A spin-off series based on Amazon’s hit show “The Boys” is in the works.

The untitled show will center on young people with superpowers at a Vought-owned college.

The cast includes “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Jaz Sinclair.

Following the success of Amazon‘s “The Boys,” a spin-off series is in the works centered on a younger generation of supes.

Development of the untitled show was announced in late-September 2020, weeks after season two of “The Boys” debuted on the streaming service and became the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever. In September 2021, it was given a series order.

Here’s what we know about the college-centric show, so far.

The series will focus on a Vought-run college

Chace Crawford, Dominique McElligott, Aya Cash, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, and Jessie T. Usher for season two of ‘The Boys.’ James Minchin/Amazon Studios

The spin-off, helmed by “Agent Carter” showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, will explore “the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part ‘Hunger Games’ – with all the heart, satire and raunch of ‘The Boys,'” Variety reported.

“The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke told Entertainment Weekly that the idea for the spin-off came about organically in January 2020, especially after noticing that there aren’t college shows with this premise.

“It’s a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year,” Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s sort of like a college sports show meets ‘Fame,’ because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It’s going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show.

The cast will include rising actors, like ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star Jaz Sinclair

Jaz Sinclair in February 2020. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sinclair, who portrayed Roz on “CAOS,” was one of the first cast members announced along with “The Rookie” actress Lizze Broadway. Sinclair and Broadway will star as supes named Marie and Emma, respectively.

In March 2021, three more were cast as supes: “Greenleaf” actor Shane Paul McGhie, “Teenage Bounty Hunters” star Maddie Phillips, and “Holidate” actress Aimee Carrero.

Reina Hardesty, who appeared on The CW’s “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow” will also play a supe on the show.