Amazon's Thanksgiving Sales Were Reportedly Up More Than 25% This Year

Amazon’s Thanksgiving sales were up 25.9% year-over-year according to data from e-commerce software company ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor will be tracking holiday sales for the “Cyber Five,” meaning the five days starting from Thanksgiving and continuing to Cyber Monday.

In a handy chart, the company shows that total online sales grew 20.1% year-over-year. The top-growing channel was “Other 3PMs,” meaning, marketplaces that are not eBay and Amazon. GS stands for Google Shopping, and CSE stands for comparison shopping engines, like Yahoo! Shopping. Search is traditional AdWords search.

eBay was the slowest growing channel on Thanksgiving coming in at only 3% year-over-year growth.

Here’s a look at ChannelAdvisor’s chart:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

