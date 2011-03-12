Amazon Terminates Affiliate Program In Illinois After New Tax Law

Photo: Associated Press

Amazon is terminating its affiliate marketing program in Illinois after the state passed a new law requiring ecommerce companies like Amazon to charge sales tax in the state, even if they have no physical presence there.Amazon’s nationwide associates program lets anyone earn money for referring customers to Amazon, and it is a significant source of income for many web publishers.



Now these people must either move out of Illinois, figure out a new business, or lose a chunk of their revenue.

In theory, the law was supposed to benefit mum-and-pop local businesses, who may be threatened by ecommerce sites like Amazon. But as Amazon points out, in reality, the law benefiting the national big-box retailers who are most threatened by Amazon — most of which aren’t even based in Illinois. And now it’s hurting mum-and-pop web publishers.

Here’s the note Amazon is sending to its Illinois affiliates, letting them know that they are now cut off from a source of income.

Hello,

For well over a decade, the Amazon Associates Program has worked with thousands of Illinois residents. Unfortunately, a new state tax law signed by Governor Quinn compels us to terminate this program for Illinois-based participants. It specifically imposes the collection of taxes from consumers on sales by online retailers – including but not limited to those referred by Illinois-based affiliates like you – even if those retailers have no physical presence in the state.

We had opposed this new tax law because it is unconstitutional and counterproductive. It was supported by national retailing chains, most of which are based outside Illinois, that seek to harm the affiliate advertising programs of their competitors. Similar legislation in other states has led to job and income losses, and little, if any, new tax revenue. We deeply regret that its enactment forces this action.

As a result of the new law, contracts with all Illinois affiliates of the Amazon Associates Program will be terminated and those Illinois residents will no longer receive advertising fees for sales referred to Amazon.com, Endless.com, or SmallParts.com. Please be assured that all qualifying advertising fees earned prior to April 15, 2011 will be processed and paid in full in accordance with the regular payment schedule. Based on your account closure date of April 15, 2011, any final payments will be paid by July 1, 2011.

You are receiving this email because our records indicate that you are a resident of Illinois. If you are not currently a permanent resident of Illinois, or if you are relocating to another state in the near future, you can manage the details of your Associates account here. And if you relocate to another state after April 15, please contact us for reinstatement into the Amazon Associates Program.

To be clear, this development will only impact our ability to continue the Associates Program in Illinois, and will not affect the ability of Illinois residents to purchase online at www.amazon.com from Amazon’s retail business.

We have enjoyed working with you and other Illinois-based participants in the Amazon Associates Program and, if this situation is rectified, would very much welcome the opportunity to re-open our Associates Program to Illinois residents.

Regards,

The Amazon Associates Team

Read: How Amazon Saved The Kindle

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.