Amazon reportedly told employees they have to delete TikTok from their phones due to 'security risks'

TikTok has come under scrutiny from US lawmakers for its data collection practices. While the app collects the same type of data that most apps collect, critics point to the fact that TikTok is owned by a Beijing-based company and question whether data could be turned over to the Chinese government.

Here's the email Amazon sent to employees this morning banning TikTok from employee phones. "If you have TikTok on your device, you must remove it by 10-Jul to retain mobile access to Amazon email." pic.twitter.com/fIgmqyMhmO — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 10, 2020

Employees were told they must delete TikTok from their work devices by Friday in order to keep accessing their Amazon emails.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

A TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider that the company did not receive any notice from Amazon about the ban, adding that it values privacy and security.

“While Amazon did not communicate to us before sending their email, and we still do not understand their concerns, we welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community,” the TikTok spokesperson said.

TikTok has garnered scrutiny for its data collection practices. Much of that scrutiny stems from the fact that TikTok is owned by a Chinese company; however, experts told Business Insider that its data collection practices largely mirror those of popular US apps like Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration said it’s considering banning TikTok in the US due to its Chinese ownership and data collection – but it hasn’t clarified what such a ban would look like.

New details of TikTok’s data collection practices came to light in recent weeks thanks to a new feature in Apple’s iOS 14 that caught the app snooping on users’ clipboard data. TikTok has since said it disabled the feature.

