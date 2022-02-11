Amazon is taking away paid COVID-19 leave for unvaccinated workers, reports say

An Amazon driver carrying packages. Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Amazon sent a memo to staff Thursday introducing changes to its COVID-19 policies, according to reports.

Staff who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be eligible for paid leave if they catch it.

Masks will also no longer be mandatory for fully-vaccinated warehouse staff.

Amazon workers who catch COVID-19 and are not fully vaccinated against the virus will not be eligible for paid leave after March 18, the company said in a memo seen by Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

Thursday’s memo also told workers they will no longer have to wear masks inside warehouses from Friday if they have been fully vaccinated and local regulations allow, according to the reports.

“There has been a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases across the country over the past weeks. Along with increasing vaccination rates across the country, this is a positive sign we can return to the path to normal operations,” the memo said, per The Journal.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed this week that cases and hospitalizations have seen a sharp decline, the Journal reported.

Amazon’s memo also came after several Democrat-governed US states announced they would be rolling back mask mandates. This is despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continuing to recommend masking indoors in much of the country.

Amazon re-introduced mask mandates inside its warehouses in December following a surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The e-commerce giant told staff in January it was reducing the amount of time workers can take off for COVID-19 from ten to seven days following revised guidance from the CDC.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment submitted outside normal US working hours.