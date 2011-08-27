Amazon's Tablet Will Sell For Hundreds Less Than iPad -- REPORT

Photo: Dylan Love

Amazon’s tablet is right around the corner, according to most rumours, and the New York Post is now reporting that the device will sell for “hundreds” less than the entry-level $499 iPad.The unnamed source also said the tablet will launch in September or October.



We believe the report. If anyone can pull off a cheap tablet, it’s Amazon. Jeff Bezos is not afraid to sell stuff at thin or nonexistent profit margins.

Instead, there’s a lot of potential for Amazon to make money by providing content to the tablet with Amazon Instant Video, Kindle Books, music, etc.

And we all know how well quality tablets sell when offered at a rock-bottom price.

