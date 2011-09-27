Amazon's Tablet Will Be Called The "Kindle Fire" And Look A Lot Like The PlayBook

Photo: AP

The highly anticipated new Amazon tablet will launch in the second week of November, reports TechCrunch.It will be called the “Kindle Fire” (get it?) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will be demonstrating it on stage this Wednesday.



We’ve also learned that it will look a lot like a PlayBook thanks to GDGT — the Fire will be made by Quanta, the same company behind RIM’s disastrous entry in the tablet market.

GDGT isn’t optimistic about it. From their article:

“This first tablet of [Amazon’s] is ‘supposed to be pretty poor’ and is a ‘stopgap’ in order to get a tablet out the door for the 2011 holiday season…when you’re breaking into a new market, sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to get in the game. You may remember how crappy the original Kindle was compared to later models!”

