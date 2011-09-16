11 HUGE Questions We Have About Amazon's Tablet

Details are slowly surfacing about the Amazon tablet, due out later this year.



Amazon hasn’t confirmed a single thing about the device, but based on what we’re hearing, we’re excited to see how it does.

But with the iPad controlling an astounding majority of the market and other tablets attempting to stake their claims, Amazon’s tablet raises some big questions.

Here are some of ours (and a few answers).

How much will it cost? Nothing's official from Amazon yet, but all the speculation indicates a $250 price tag. Those wanting an affordable tablet can get on board for half the cost of the least expensive iPad. Will Amazon price the tablet to make a profit? We don't know. There's a potential that Amazon will take a loss on each tablet in hopes that it'll make its way into the hearts and minds of the users. If implemented correctly, Amazon's tablets could pay for themselves MANY times over as users subconsciously default to Amazon for all their e-commerce needs. Does the Amazon Prime thing really matter? We already know that those who buy the tablet will get a free subscription to Amazon Prime, usually costing customers $79 a year for unlimited two-day shipping on all Amazon products. We think it's brilliant. It will only generate more revenue for the company. Personally, we'd be more susceptible to impulse purchases if we knew there was free two-day shipping attached. Is it too late in the game for Amazon to be launching a tablet? We doubt it. The contemporary idea of a tablet is still young. We used to think they'd be clunky things running desktop-style operating systems, just without the mouse and keyboard. Now we see that they can handle a lot of our computing needs with stripped-down proprietary OSes. Amazon can easily carve out its own niche here. Does it pose a threat to the iPad? Not likely. With such a dominant lead in the market and so much craze surrounding new releases, it seems that Apple's biggest competition here is itself. We suspect Amazon's new device will absolutely shake up the world of lower-end tablets, however. With that $250 price tag, it seems Amazon is totally poised to take out the Nook colour. How are they changing the Android OS? We don't know the specifics, but we're hearing about deep integration with proprietary Amazon services--its own Android App Store, its own Instant Video Player, its own Cloud Player for music. How will Google react to it? Ever since Google forked Android, Amazon is free to do what it wants with the open source OS. If the tablet really takes off, it's not out of the question for Google to tie up the proceedings by taking Amazon to court over some sort of IP issue, but it won't have much of a leg to stand on. What kind of display will it have? It will have a full-colour backlit screen, according to TechCrunch. This makes it everything the Kindle isn't. We're excited for video capability and being able to read in the dark. Any bonus features? High resolution? Gyroscope? If there's a stylus, we'll be pissed. Flash support? This question is inspired by Apple's famous non-support of Flash. We're curious to see how Amazon approaches it. How will they use it to enhance the Amazon shopping experience? There's loads of potential here. The Amazon Prime deal is a great start, but we're curious to see how far Amazon can take it. Don't miss this... Here's everything we know about the Amazon tablet so far >

