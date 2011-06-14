Amazon Has Plans To Offer Free Streaming Movies On Its Secret Tablets

It has been a while since we’ve heard anything about Amazon’s impending tablets, so here’s some good news.



Barron’s reports one of the tablets will have access to a streaming movie service, which will be free for the first batch of tablet owners.

This is another great move by Amazon. Android tablets still don’t have access to a robust video library like the iPad does. Right now, the Motorola Xoom is the only tablet that has access to the Android Market’s streaming service.

Amazon’s Instant Video service already has a selection that rivals Apple’s, so it makes sense to add it to its new tablets as well.

Now we know why one of the tablets is codenamed “Hollywood.”

