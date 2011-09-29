Amazon Reveals The Kindle Fire: A $199 Dagger Aimed Right At The Heart Of Tablet Market

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Update: Jeff Bezos just introduced the Amazon Fire, a full colour tablet which will radically disrupt the tablet market.It’s priced at $199, and it works with all of Amazon’s media services. Any tablet not named iPad, should be worried, even though the Fire is just seven inches large.



(We’re about to go play with one, so we’ll have a full report on the acual device. The demo looked impressive.)

In addition to the Fire, Amazon lowered the price of the regular Kindle and introduced a Kindle Touch. Read below for our live notes from the event.

9:57: Another little nugget from a BusinessWeek story: The normal Kindle will now cost $79: “Almost giddy with excitement, Bezos retrieves one by one the new crop of dirt-cheap Kindle e-readers—they start at $79—from a hidden perch on a chair tucked into a conference room table.”

9:59: Amazon’s stock is up on the news, as is Apple. Everyone is happy with the Fire!

10:01: Here’s what it looks like … boring, no?

10:02: Lights out, and we’re underway. Promo video of people in NYC talking about loving the Kindle.

10:05: Bezos on stage …

“four years ago we set out ot improve upon the book, when you decide you’re going to reinvent something that has been around for 5 centuries, you are going to rightly receive some scepticism,” from well meaning people, from hopeful people. He’s posting a quote of someone saying the Kindle will fail. A quote of someone saying the Kindle will be “kindling,” saying it is not the iPod.

10:06: Slide of physical books sales versus Kindle Book sales. Kindle book sales are nuts in comparison.

10:07: “Why is Kindle working?” “It is an end to end service,” and we have been improving it at a rapid pace. Amazon is pre-registered, it knows your credentials. Buy a second Kindle, it knows about your library. We started w/ 90,000, today it’s 1 million. And that’s not including all the copyright free books.

10:09: We used electronic ink, so you can read outside in bright day light. We’ll keep books in the cloud for you. Buy once, read everywhere. Whispersync, read on phone, go to Kindle get your page automatically.

10:12: We are innovating around the content itself with Kindle singles.

10:13: I believe it is that we are an end to end service. We have more invention. Here’s Kindle Touch. Infared Touch. Touch is simplest way to navigate. It’s smaller. Lighter, “unbelieveable build quaility. People are going to love this device.”

10:14: Great thing about this, we can build for readers. With a typical reader you tap on right for next page, on the left for last page, in middle for menu. Doesn’t work for purpose built e-reader. People like to hold with one hand for long times with left or right hands. With traditional touch, you can’t read left hand. We fixed it. We made EasyReach. Tap zones are different. Wide on the right for next page. Thin on left for previous page.

10:17: New feature: X-ray, gives you the “bones” of the book. It pulls up all sorts of information on an event that’s in a book.

10:19: Now he’s talking price: Quotes Dan Frommer of Business Insider! Why do people go nuts for $99? He’s quoting a ton of reporters about $99 price tags … “Let the fervor begin!” Kindle Touch is $99. Most advanced E Ink display, Touch Interface, EasyReach, extra long battery life, carry thousands of books, millions of books available.

10:21: We have another device, the Kindle Touch 3G. Free 3G wireless. Never hunt for a wifi hotspot. It’s $150.

“We’re going to sell many millions of these.”

10:22: “What if you don’t need touch, or you don’t want touch?” Don’t want fingerprints on display … a bunch of reasons people don’t want touch. If not, you can have a $79 Kindle. “incredibly light,” 18% smaller. Fit in back pocket. Faster page turns. Solid device, incredible device. “Premium products, offering them at non-premium prices.” No buttons like the old one. Very stripped down. (The old one looked nicer.)

“We’re going to sell many millions of these.”

10:25: Bezos talking about “special offers.” We’re adding AmazonLocal so you can find deals. Our stand for these is that if you didnt know they were deals, they’re still beautiful photos.

10:26: Another slide with the family of the Kindles. Now it’s time for an ad … and it looks a LOT like an Apple ad. Two people talking against a white background.

10:27: We’ve been building our media business, and now it’s $15 billion a year business. We have movies, we have an MP3 store, we have native apps. Recently we introduced Amazon cloud player so you can listen to music anywhere. Reading positive reviews now.

10:28: Amazon app store. Amazon Prime. “Unbelievably successful … incredible value”.” Many millions of members. Reading positive press about Prime.

10:29: Added a new benefit to Amazon Prime, Prime Instant video. Stream 11,000 movies and TV shows. We’ve already commited hundreds of millions of dollars to this program.

10:31: Amazon web services … (Bezos rattling off all of Amazon’s business line, presumably to set it all up to say Kindle Fire ties it all together.)

10:33: “Is there some way we can bring all these things together?” Into a product customers would love… “The answer is yes. It’s called Kindle Fire.” 7 inch IPS display, dual core processor. Light, easy to hold. 14.6 ounces. And it has all the content. 17 million songs. Apps from Android app store. Millions of books. Beautiful full colour magazines.

10:34: All content backed up in the cloud. Delete it, get it back. Feel the same way about syncing. Shows an Apple UBS cord. (Everyone laughs). Syncing should be wireless in the background and it should work. Customers love our whispersync. I bet people would really like … what if, whispersync worked with movies and TV shows. Get home, switch to TV and you get it. Whispersync for movies.

10:36: Demo time from Bezos … “I’ll give you the lay of the land.” Just like with Kindle e-reader, take it out the box, it will greet you by name. Search bar to search device, your cloud content, or the web. (Wonder who is doing web search?)

10:38: Demo of X-Men … “16 million colours … 169 pixels per inch gorilla glass … it’s a beautiful display” “let’s listen to some music.” (It’s adele).

10:40: Shows the menu bar at the top of the device. Now, he’s playing Fruit Ninja. “My fruit ninja skills are lacking … have to admit I find this theraputic.”

10:42: Now Bezos is showing the old Amazon site. It used to be 10 kb. Now it’s 630 kb. The modern web has become a complicated place. Shows CNN: 53 static images, 39 dynamic images, 3 flash files, etc. “The Fact is that it is difficult, challenging” for mobile devices to display modern web pages rapidly. We asked ourselves, is there some way to use horsepower of amazon ec2 to accelerate mobile web browsing. Is there some way to make it fast. We have unlimited computational power, unlimited bandwith. “Well, the answer is “yes”. It’s called, “amazon silk”.” Lives in ec2 and in Amazon Fire.

10:44: Demo video. Took a look at how to build a browser in the cloud era. Bottom line: Amazon’s engineers think they’ve come up with a better way to do web browsing. Browser looks at aggregate behaviour, and will request pages before you realise you need it.

10:49: Bezos is back .. “really an incredible technical achievement.” I think you’ll be impressed. So, Kindle Fire. What do you get?

10:50: Light, hold it with one hand. Dual core processor. Multi-touch 7″ IPS display. Amazon Silk, cloud browser.

“What’s the price of Kindle Fire? How affordable is Kindle Fire? It’s $199.” “This is unbelievable value.” Premium products at non-premium prices.

10:51: Rolling intro ad for Kindle Fire … “I hope you see what we’re doing here.” Premium products at non-premium prices. We’re determined to do this. Pre-orders now. Ships on November 15. I suggest you pre-order. We’re making as many as we can.

