Expectations For The Amazon Tablet Are Set Very Low

Despite the excitement starting to bubble up around Amazon’s forthcoming tablet, Barclays analyst Anthony DiClemente is setting a pretty low bar.



In a note this morning, DiClemente says he thinks Amazon sells 2 million units of a 7 inch colour tablet in the fourth quarter of this year. He expects 6.4 million units sold next year. And he thinks they sell 1.5 million units of a 10 inch tablet for 2012. (As for e-ink Kindle sales, he’s expecting 21 million units for 2012.)

For context, he thinks Apple sells 48.7 million iPads next year.

The good news for Amazon: Unlike, say HP, or RIM, or Motorola, it can handle small sales. The Kindle devices and ecosystem are expected to be just 10% of overall sales for Amazon. If the Kindle tablet starts off slowly, Amazon can keep working on it with less outside pressure from investors and pundits than other companies trying to crack Apple’s domination of the tablet market.

