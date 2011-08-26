What To (Realistically) Expect To Come Out Of Amazon's Hush-Hush Tablet Project

With the TouchPad’s demise, we’re left asking “can anyone take on the iPad?”



There’s still one tech giant left to take a stab at the tablet, and based on its history with e-readers, we’re curious to see what it comes up with.

By all reports, Amazon is on the verge of releasing its first tablet. While there have been some wild theories like a hybrid eInk/colour touchscreen display, we’re going to be a bit more realistic.

Here’s what you can really expect from Amazon’s tablet.

Two models: 7-inch screen and 10-inch screen Amazon is said to be working on two tablets--one with a 7-inch screen and one with a 10-inch screen. The 10-inch model will be a premium device packing a lot more power. The 7-incher will likely be a stripped down tablet, similar to the Nook colour. The first tablet with a quad-core processor It's widely believed that Amazon's 10-inch tablet will be powered by NVIDIA's next quad-core Tegra processor. If the tablet launches this fall, as it's expected to, it will be the first tablet to boast a quad-core processor. A great value, i.e. much cheaper than the iPad If we learned anything from the TouchPad's demise, it's that non-iPad tablets will sell if they're priced right. Jeff Bezos is not afraid to sell products at a loss in order to get them in consumers' hands. He's done it before. That doesn't mean we'll see a $99 Amazon tablet, but we wouldn't be shocked to see one for $299. Complete access to Amazon Instant Video Google may be trying to bring a video service to Android phones and tablets, but Amazon already has Amazon Instant. And the selection is pretty good. Instead of relying on Google, Amazon could easily integrate its own video service into its tablet. It will run Android, but with a completely new look We'd be shocked if Jeff Bezos tried to ram another tablet running stock Honeycomb down our throats. It would be silly for Amazon to create its own OS, so a brand new Android skin is the best bet. Amazon Cloud Drive integration will be the answer to iCloud Amazon Cloud Drive integration is almost a guarantee in the company's tablet. In addition to beaming music from your online locker, the Drive would make an invaluable Dropbox-like tool for storing all your files online. Hopefully Amazon expands Cloud Drive to include document previews and support for apps like Quickoffice. The 3G version could offer free wireless access to the Amazon store Amazon doesn't want you to mess with silly 3G subscription plans. Its 3G Kindles provide access to its online store at no extra cost. It's very possible a 3G version of Amazon's tablet will come equipped with a free data plan, as long as you access content from Amazon. Kindle integration When you think 'Amazon,' you think 'books.' A Kindle reader app will definitely come included in Amazon's tablet. And just like all Kindle-branded devices and apps, it'll sync all your purchased books to the tablet. Design will rival the iPad's thin profile The TouchPad and Xoom's poor showing is proof that consumers don't want thick tablets. They want thin, light devices like the iPad 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1. Amazon wowed us when it refreshed the second generation Kindle's slim design, so we know it can do the same with a tablet. Still want an iPad? Click here to see what to expect when the iPad 3 launches >

