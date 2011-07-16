Here's Everything We Know About Amazon's Secret Tablet So Far

Jeff Bezos and company are doing a good job keeping the details on Amazon’s new tablet, expected later this year, under the tightest of wraps.
Very, very little is out there about it right now, but we’ve gathered what we can for you here.
Bezos even plays games with the press when they ask him about it.
“Stay tuned,” he says.
It will run a special fork of Android, but won't look at all like the Android tablets we've seen so far.
New information from MG Siegler on TechCrunch confirm that it's running Android -- but a special forked version created by Amazon and it won't look anything like other Android tablets. It won't contain links to any Google services.
Not surprisingly, according to today's TechCrunch report, the tablet will run all Amazon apps -- the music player is Amazon Cloud Drive, the movie player is the Amazon Instant Video Player, and the app store is the Amazon App Store.
There will be two tablets available -- a smaller one code-named Coyote and a larger one called Hollywood.
The smaller one is coming out in a matter of weeks. The larger one won't be out until next year.
Coyote will be powered by NVIDIA Tegra 2 processor. The Hollywood tablet will be much more powerful with a quad-core NVIDIA processor.
That's cheaper than every other tablet on the market, and about half the price of the iPad.
Its front-facing camera lens will be made by Newmax Technology. We're unsure if it will have a rear-facing camera.
