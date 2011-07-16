Here's Everything We Know About Amazon's Secret Tablet So Far

Jeff Bezos and company are doing a good job keeping the details on Amazon’s new tablet, expected later this year, under the tightest of wraps.



Very, very little is out there about it right now, but we’ve gathered what we can for you here.

Bezos even plays games with the press when they ask him about it.

“Stay tuned,” he says.

