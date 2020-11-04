Amazon is shipping random products in Super Mario boxes to celebrate the Nintendo franchise's 35th birthday

- Amazon is randomly shipping products in Super Mario Bros. boxes throughout November.
- The boxes celebrate the Nintendo franchise’s 35th anniversary.
- Ordering Nintendo products on Amazon does not increase your chances of getting one of the limited-edition boxes, Nintendo said.
- Nintendo posted a picture showing what the three boxes look like.
Amazon is shipping random products in Super Mario Bros. boxes to celebrate the video-game franchise’s 35th anniversary.
The e-commerce giant is shipping the brightly-coloured boxes throughout November in limited supply â€” and Nintendo said that “purchasing Nintendo products will not increase the possibility of receiving a Super Mario Bros. branded box.”
An image released by Nintendo shows three designs highlighting different eras of the game.
Amazon has also launched a webpage charting the history of Super Mario Bros., from the original game in 1985 to pre-orders for “Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury,” coming to Nintendo Switch in February.
Nintendo has celebrated the franchise’s anniversary by releasing the “Super Mario 3D All-Stars” bundle for Switch, and an updated re-release of its original “Super Mario Bros.” game, which up to 35 players can play at once.
In October, Amazon launched its first augmented-reality shipping boxes. Users scan a QR code on a box to bring up a customisable AR version of the object, which stays on your phone’s camera as you move around.
