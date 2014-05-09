Amazon Will Start Delivering Packages On Sundays To Fifteen New Cities

The number of people who will be able to benefit from Amazon’s Sunday delivery service just sky-rocketed.

Amazon announced last fall that it had partnered with the United States Post Office to start delivering packages to New York City and Los Angeles on Sundays, but the company just added fifteen new cities to its roster.

Amazon won’t say what percentage of its packages get delivered on weekends, but reported that it has delivered millions of packages on Sundays to its customers since launching the service last fall.

People don’t pay any extra to have their products delivered on Sundays.

This announcement comes shortly after rumours that the company could be launching its own in-house delivery service for same-day delivery.

In addition to New York and Los Angeles, here are all the new cities that will get Sunday service:

Austin, Texas

New Orleans, Louisiana

Cincinnati, Ohio

College Station, Texas

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Lexington, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

San Antonio, Texas

Shreveport, Louisiana

Waco, Texas

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

