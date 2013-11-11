Amazon Will Now Start Delivering Packages On Sundays

Amazon and the United States Postal Service are teaming up to start delivering packages on Sundays.

According to the WSJ, “The Postal Service makes limited Sunday package deliveries for its own needs around the holidays, but the arrangement with Amazon represents its first large foray into Sunday delivery.”

Sunday delivery will begin on November 17 in Los Angeles and New York. Later on, the service will expand to cities like Houston, New Orleans, Phoenix, and others.

The best part? It won’t cost any extra to get packages delivered on Sunday. Amazon is hoping this will drive more people to join its Prime program, which provides unlimited free shipping on tons of items for an annual fee of $US79.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.