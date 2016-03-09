Amazon just started selling suits made in Canada -- and the early reviews say they're actually good

Amazon.com The Franklin Tailored Tracy Suit.

It’s true: Amazon has started making its own private label clothing. One of these labels, Franklin Tailored, makes men’s suits and accessories.

The most surprising part: for the price point of around $300, these suits are actually good, according to early reviews.

They come in a variety of ready-to-work colours, but there seems to be only one general style and fit: the Tracy.

Men’s style blog Dappered got an early look at the suit, and had a lot of things to say.

First, some preliminary quality stuff:

The suits are made from 100% nondescript wool and lined with synthetic material. Dappered says its “not the softest stuff in the world”, but it will get the job done.

Fit seems to be tailored without being too slim — the perfect middle ground for a suit that’s looking to please every guy.

The suits are manufactured in Canada, which is certainly a surprise at this price.

Dappered says the suit is “decent quality, fair price, and nice to see something made in this hemisphere.” Amazon reviewers have echoed the sentiments, with one saying they were “very very pleased!”

Compared with other suits at this price point, this about as good as you can expect. It’s a nice alternative to J. Crew’s factory outlet Thompson suit, which is cut a little more modern with slimmer lapels, or other web-based brands like Combatant Gentleman, which still has the e-commerce edge on Amazon.

Amazon’s suits come in only one cut that may not work for everyone, and it doesn’t even offer a size 36 jacket. In order for Amazon to be able to better compete in this space, it’s going to need to branch out into more modern styles of suiting, including a slimmer fit with narrower lapels.

In addition to suits, the Franklin line also includes shoes, ties, pants, blazers, and a tuxedo suit.

Dappered also liked the brand’s take on blazers, calling it “a really nice debut for this new Amazon clothing project,” but the shoes are basically just “not terrible.”

The tuxedo, on the other hand, looks like a basic black suit that has none of the things that made a tuxedo a tuxedo, like satin lapels and a stripe down the leg.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

