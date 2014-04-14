Guy Buys Scale On Amazon, And Now Amazon Thinks He's A Drug Dealer

One Redditor who went to Amazon in search of a mini digital scale is now getting suggestions for drug-related paraphernalia.
“Oh great, now Amazon thinks I’m a drug dealer,” The_Mastor wrote, submitting the following photo:
One of the best features of Amazon is the suggested items list that pops up after you’ve made a purchase.
If you buy a book by an author, Amazon will suggest other books by the same writer. If you search for a tent to go camping in, Amazon will show you related camping items.
To confirm, we searched for the same scale on Amazon.
This is the scale:
Sure enough, these were the suggestions:
This was also recommended. Subtle!
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.