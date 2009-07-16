Amazon Sued Over Cracked Kindle

A Kindle customer in Seattle has sued Amazon (AMZN), claiming his Kindle 2 cracked within months of purchasing it, the WSJ reports. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, seeks class-action status.

The customer said the cracks appeared where the official Amazon leather cover’s metal clips attach to the Kindle. He said soon after the device cracked, its screen froze.

The plaintiff’s lawyer said that going by the number of complaints going up on the Internet, this was not an isolated incident.

We checked out Amazon’s Kindle customer discussion forums and customer reviews for the leather cover, and it seems like the lawyer might have a point. (Or co-conspirators!) Here are a some of the complaints:

“I just got my new DX maybe 3 weeks ago and it’s already damaged because of the upper clasp on the cover. The clasp actually pushed up on the frame and caused cracks on the moulding of the $500 DX!”

“Do not buy this! I am warning you it will crack your brand new KINDLE! Amazon has designed this poorly and is claiming it cracks your KINDLE due to “user error” – which is ridiculous, it is like opening a book, it is not difficult. They include no instructions or warning that this might happend and are unwilling to replace or take any responsibility for it cracking a $489 device.”

“The Kindle will eventually crack with this cover, since nothing prevents the right side of the Kindle from raising up to a point where the plastic top gets over stressed.”

“My cover has caused the kindle to crack. The bottom prong has cracked through the Kindle and now I have a four inch crack in my kindle!”

