Here's Jeff Bezos With Amazon's History-Making Golden Globe Award

Amazon made history at the Golden Globes last night, becoming the first online streaming service to ever take home a Golden Globe for best series, with”Transparent” winning the award for best TV comedy.

“Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor also won best actor for his role as a transgender woman who comes out to her three kids.

Here’s Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos holding the award that comes with the more iconic golden statue:

on

“Transparent” producer Jill Soloway gave Bezos an on-stage shout-out and Tambor also called Amazon his “new best friend.”

This is a big validation for Amazon Studios, the company’s production house, which spent more than $US100 million on original video content in the third quarter of this year.

Watch Soloway accept the award:

“Transparent” was recently renewed for a second season.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.