Amazon Plans To Launch A New TV Streaming Gadget In April

Amazon’s rumoured streaming device is shipping in April, reports The Wall Street Journal.

It will be available on its website as well as Amazon’s prominent retail partners like Best Buy and Staples.

Anonymous sources explained to WSJ that the device will be equipped with all of the same apps found on competitors like Roku and Apple TV.

Amazon will use Google’s Android operating system to power the streaming gadget, just like it does with its Kindle Fire tablets.

Meanwhile, Amazon has reportedly been working with record labels to develop a music program for the device as well as a possible gaming service to distinguish itself among the increasingly crowded media streaming gadget market.

Reports have varied regarding what this device could actually look like. TechCrunch reports that this mysterious machine could be a dongle that plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port, similar to Google’s Chromecast and Roku’s upcoming streaming stick. The WSJ report was unclear whether or not Amazon’s product will be a set-top box like the Apple TV or a dongle.

These details are far from confirmed but people familiar with the project told WSJ that Amazon could change the rollout plan based on financial, performance or other concerns.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

