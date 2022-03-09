Amazon stops shipping products to Russia and suspends Prime streaming service amid the Ukraine war

Amazon suspends services in Russia. Mark Lennihan/AP

Amazon has stopped shipping products to Russia and has suspended Prime streaming service in the country.

It’s one of many companies suspending business or exiting the Russian market amid the Ukraine war.

Amazon doesn’t have facilities in Russia and doesn’t do business with the Russian government.

In March 8 blog post, Amazon said the moves were due to “the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine.” The shipping suspension also applies to Belarus.

“We’ve suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and we will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers,” the ecommerce giant said in its post.

Amazon is also no longer accept orders for New World, the only video game it was selling directly in Russia, the company added.

Russia wasn’t a large market for Amazon. It doesn’t have facilities in Russia and has a “long-standing policy” of not doing business with the Russian government, said the company.

Amazon joins a long list of companies suspending business operations in Russia as Western-led sanctions hit the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Amazon said it was halting new customer sign-ups in Russia.