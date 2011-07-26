Amazon Suspends Nintendo 3DS Sales Due To Customer Complaints*

This is what the 3DS page on Amazon looks like right now.

Photo: Screenshot

Amazon has halted sales of Nintendo’s 3DS due to consumer complaints, according to the product’s page.There is now a box on Amazon’s 3DS page that reads:



While this item is available from other marketplace sellers on this page, it is not currently offered by Amazon.com because customers have told us there may be something wrong with our inventory of the item, the way we are shipping it, or the way it’s described here. (Thanks for the tip!)

We’re working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

We reached out to both Amazon and Nintendo for more details on what the complaints were, but have not heard back yet.

The 3DS is the first portable gaming system that can display 3D images without special glasses. Common complaints with the 3DS have been related to poor battery life and eye fatigue.

UPDATE: The 3DS is not back up for sale on Amazon. A Nintendo rep has responded to our inquiry, saying she will look into the issue.

UPDATE 2: We just heard back from Nintendo. It looks like this was nothing more than a wonky shipping error with Amazon. Here’s the full Nintendo statement:

An internal Amazon.com shipping issue triggered a brief hold on orders of Nintendo 3DS systems while the situation was reviewed, as is common in such matters. Amazon.com resolved the issue, and Nintendo 3DS orders have resumed. There are no issues with Nintendo 3DS inventory or quality. For additional information about this incident, please contact Amazon.com.

