WIKILEAKS IS DOWN AFTER AMAZON PULLS THE PLUG

Update 2: Wikileaks is back up for us now. In a tweet, the organisation hints that it’s finding — or apparently found — a new Europe-based host.



Update: Wikileaks is down for us now.

Right now we can get to the main site of Wikileaks and the sub-site hosting the Cables.

(A third-party site hosting the docs can be found here)

And yet there are reports that the site will go down, and Reuters says Amazon will stop providing it hosting services. Amazon was involved with another scandal, recently, when it dithered on pulling an e-book regarding pedophilia.

We’ll be monitoring this to see if we can get a confirmation, or if the site goes down.

Yesterday Interpol served Wikileaks founder Julian Assange with an arrest warrant. See more here >

