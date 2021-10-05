Here are the 4 catalysts that could drive Amazon 29% higher in the next year, according to JPMorgan

- Amazon stock’s recent underperformance relative to the S&P 500 over the past year could soon be reversed, according to JPMorgan.
- The bank reiterated its Overweight rating and $US4,100 ($AU5,627) price target for Amazon, a potential upside of 29% from Monday’s close.
- These are the 4 catalysts that could send shares of Amazon higher over the next year.
Amazon stock has been a significant underperformer for investors over the past year, but that trend could be set to change on four key catalysts, JPMorgan said in a note on Tuesday.
The bank reiterated its overweight rating on Amazon and said the stock could surge to $US4,100 ($AU5,627) over the next year, representing potential upside of 29% from Monday’s close.
That would help turn around Amazon’s stock price, which returned just 4% over the past year, compared a return of 29% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.
But the stock faces a few hurdles it needs to overcome with investors before the uptrend can resume, according to the note.
Those hurdles include a year-end revenue decline due to tough year-over-year comparables and a broader e-commerce slowdown in the US, the impact on inventory from supply-chain disruptions, and an ongoing cycle of higher investments and lower profit margins.
Despite the near-term concerns and uncertainty surrounding Amazon, JPMorgan believes “there is still a significant secular shift toward ecommerce ahead and Amazon has a very strong track record around investing into growth opportunities.”
These are the four catalysts JPMorgan identified that could help jumpstart share price performance for Amazon:
- “Current caution working its way through the stock and people wanting to own Amazon into the holidays.”
- “Moving closer to the last quarter of difficult COVID comps in the first quarter of 2022.”
- “Further downward revisions to 2022 profit estimates that would help lower the bar and potentially create more of a clearing event.”
- “A potential Prime price increase in 2022.”
The bank highlighted that Amazon now trades at less than 15x its below-consensus 2023 EBITDA estimates, and derived its $US4,100 ($AU5,627) 2022 price target from a sum-of-the-parts model that values Amazon Web Services at nearly $US800 ($AU1,098) billion.
“We believe the second half of 2021 dislocation [in Amazon shares] creates a compelling opportunity over time,” JPMorgan concluded.