Amazon is sliding after its revenue miss

Amazon is down 2.3% at $813.09 a share after reporting fourth-quarter earnings following Thursday’s closing bell.

The online retail giant beat on profit but missed on revenue. Expectations were high as Amazon was expected to report much stronger earnings and sales following a record holiday season for online sales.

Here are the most important numbers:

EPS (GAAP): $1.54 per share vs. $1.35 per share average analyst estimate

$1.54 per share vs. $1.35 per share average analyst estimate Revenue: $43.7 billion vs. $44.68 billion average analyst estimate (up 22% year-over-year)

$43.7 billion vs. $44.68 billion average analyst estimate (up 22% year-over-year) AWS Revenue: $3.5 billion (up 47% year-over-year from $2.4 billion)

Amazon also gave first quarter revenue guidance in the range of $33.25 billion and $35.75 billion, lower than the expected range of $34.52 billion to $36.95 billion.

