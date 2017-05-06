Jeff Bezos just sold nearly $1 billion of Amazon stock

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold about $US941 million of Amazon stock in the last three days, the company said in a SEC filing.

It was part of a previously scheduled sale plan, but because Amazon’s shares have run up sharply in the past year the sale is the biggest ever by the tech billionaire. Last year he sold $US1.4 billion of Amazon stock in total.

The CEO sold about 1 million shares of Amazon this week. Bezos sold 1 million shares from Tuesday to Thursday ranging in price from about $US935 to $US950 per share, according to Thursday’s filing. He still owns 79.9 million shares, or about 17 per cent of the company, down from 83 million shares at the end of 2015.

Shares of the online retail behemoth are up 42% in the last year and up 25% this year alone.

Bezos has promised to use some of his Amazon profits to fund his space exploration company Blue Origin, CNBC’s Matt Rosoff reported.

Bezos is on his way to becoming the worlds richest person as Amazon stock approaches the $US1000 mark.

Click here for a real time Amazon chart.

