Amazon Puts Out An Official Statement Blasting New Book About The Company

It looks like Amazon is not happy with the book Bloomberg Businessweek writer Brad Stone produced about Amazon.

Earlier today, we noted that the wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos, trashed the book with a one-star review on Amazon.

She thought there were factual inaccuracies. She also thought that Stone had inserted his opinion into the story.

Stone told us he was willing to update his book if new facts came to light. He also said that his story was based on hundreds of interviews with Amazon employees and executives, as a result he felt like he was in a position to report on what Bezos was feeling at different moments in the history of the company.

Following Bezos’ wife’s review, Amazon is kicking up the war of words a notch by putting out an official statement on the book.

Amazon spokesperson Craig Berman sent us this statement:

“Over the course of the author’s reporting, Amazon facilitated meetings for him with more than half a dozen senior Amazon executives, during which he had every opportunity to inquire about or fact-check claims made by former employees. He chose not to. I met in person with him on at least three occasions and exchanged dozens of emails where he only checked a few specific quotes. He had every opportunity to thoroughly fact check and bring a more balanced viewpoint to his narrative, but he was very secretive about the book and simply chose not to.”

We called Stone for a comment on the newest Amazon statement and he told us, “I exhaustively fact checked the work with my sources. Amazon declined to make Jeff Bezos available for fact checking.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

