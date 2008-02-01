Amazon Snaps Up Audible For $300 Million (AMZN)

More digital ambitions from Amazon: The company is buying audio book pioneer Audible for $300 million. The $11.50 per share price is a 24% premium above yesterday’s close; it gets Jeff Bezos a company that lost $192,000 on sales of $27 million in its last quarter.

The deal makes plenty of strategic sense for Amazon, which is finally pushing into digital sales with purpose. Last year it launched both a digital music store and its Kindle e-book reader with accompanying digital book store. No word yet on the music store’s results, but Amazon says the Kindle is doing very well, despite our scepticism.

A good chunk of Audible’s sales come through Apple’s iTunes, but its products are supposed to compatible with a variety of software and players. And the Kindle already comes with a rudimentary MP3 player, so easy to see the bundling possibilities here.

Side note: NY-based eMusic, which was set to sell itself to Amazon last year but lost the deal at the last minute, has moved into audio books itself.

