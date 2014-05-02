This Is What Amazon's Smartphone Will Look Like

Via BGR’s exclusive reporting, here’s the world’s first clear look at Amazon’s new smartphone:

The phone will make use of a data plan called “Prime Data,” and while the details on it are far from totally known, it’s expected to piggyback on AT&T’s “Sponsored Data” program. Sponsored Data allows companies to subsidise your data use, paying for the data you consume inside certain apps and services — the data used inside of certain apps effectively doesn’t count against your data plan. This might mean that Amazon could offer unlimited data for music and video streaming, but this is still speculative.

BGR describes the phone as “a bit large [but] reasonably comfortable to use with one hand.” It will feature a 4.7-inch 720p display, a quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, and Amazon’s own flavour of the Android operating system, which will be instantly familiar to anyone who’s used a Kindle Fire table.

It will also have a bunch of front-facing cameras that will help produce a 3D effect on the screen.

The phone is expected to be formally unveiled sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

