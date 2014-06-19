LIVE: Amazon Is About To Reveal Its First Smartphone

Amazon is hosting an event for its first smartphone today at Fremont Studios in Seattle.

We’re here to cover the event. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on hand.

We’ll be updating live from the event so stay tuned (and please excuse any typos!).

We’re updating this as we go, so click here for the latest, or set the live blog to auto-refresh.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.