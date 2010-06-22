Amazon Forced To Slash Kindle Price To $189

Amazon has cut the price of the Kindle by $70 to $189 in response to Barnes & Noble’s Nook price cut and, probably, Apple’s iBooks threat.



A WiFi only Nook is still cheaper at $150, but for the extra $40, it’s worth having an always on 3G wireless connection.

The 3G Nook is $199, which is more expensive than the Kindle.

At $189, there’s almost no reason to buy a Nook, which means…we can probably expect ANOTHER price cut from Barnes & Noble.

This race to the bottom has to be killing both companies. It’s great for consumers, though, and it will no doubt drive further adoption of eBooks.

