Amazon Slashes Kindle Price (AMZN)

The Kindle, Amazon’s (AMZN) hyped-up e-book reader, is in stock but with a new price — $359, $40 cheaper than it has been in the past.



There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the Kindle over the last two weeks as analysts have weighed in with guesstimates on how many gadgets they think were sold in Q1, and how many could be sold in the future. This leads us to the obvious question – did Amazon drop the price because they’re worried about weak demand?

It also could be a scheduled drop – Citi’s Mark Mahaney, who estimated that Amazon will be selling $750 million worth of Kindles by 2010, assumed Amazon would drop the price about 15% per year–which seems reasonable. Still, this drop seems like it’s coming ahead of schedule: the Kindle came out in November (6 months ago) and this is a 10% price drop.

See Also:

The Kindle vs. The Gadget Hall Of Fame: How Will Amazon’s Sales Stack Up? (AMZN)

Is Amazon Going To Sell 48,000 Kindles A Month? (AMZN)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.