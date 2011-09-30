Amazon Will Benefit From Silk More Than Its Customers Will

Photo: Business Insider

Amazon Silk, the company’s proprietary web browser for the Kindle Fire tablet, operates by pulling pre-rendered web pages from Amazon servers.And that makes it the e-commerce giant’s wildest dream come true, according to some awesome analysis by Chris Espinosa.



Because every page request goes through Amazon, the company can keep tabs on what you’re shopping for and at what prices you buy things.

Furthermore, they’re not taking Google’s more expensive approach and scraping the web — they’re simply letting tablet users do it for them.

