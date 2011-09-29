Amazon's Silk Browser Predicts The Future To Deliver Super Fast Web Pages

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon Silk is a new browser for use on the Kindle Fire.It puts some very interesting ideas in play to make browsing the web faster and easier than it’s ever been.



Only time will tell if it’s here to stay, but based on everything we’ve heard so far, we’re excited about it.

Here’s the rundown on how it works.

Cloud-powered web browsing The tablet itself doesn't actually render web pages and pull resources from servers all around the Internet. That all happens on Amazon's servers, and the finished webpage is sent to you in a much smaller, condensed package directly from them. In short: Silk uses a cloud-powered system that will bring you the Internet very quickly while preserving battery life at the same time. Amazon will cache certain assets Certain things on the Internet won't change any time soon -- the Amazon logo or the 'Business Insider' header at the top of this page, for example. Amazon will store these things locally, meaning that it won't have to scour different servers before sending them to your tablet. If an asset is stored locally, it can be sent to you that much more quickly. In short: Amazon will store bits and pieces of the Internet on its server, shortening the distance between you and the data you want. Silk will predict what you want next Using a set of algorithms, the Kindle Fire will make guesses about what page you want to load next and download it before you navigate to it. (Those with privacy concerns can turn off this feature.) In short: At its best, browsing with Silk will be nearly instantaneous. Amazon will maintain permanent connections to popular websites By maintaining permanently open connections to widely-accessed sites like Facebook or Google, you'll have content delivered from those servers that much more quickly. In short: Silk users will benefit further from Amazon's massive cloud infrastructure. Check out Amazon's video about Silk Silk isn't the only announcement from Amazon Click here to check out all the stuff coming from Amazon soon >

