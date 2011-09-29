Amazon's New Silk Browser Could Be Coming To PC And Mac Too

Photo: Business Insider

Along with its new Kindle Fire tablet, Amazon unveiled its brand new web browser called Silk.Right now, Silk will only run on the Fire, but Amazon has already registered several domains hinting that the browser could come to other platforms, according to domain registration watchdog Fusible.



Within the list of about 500 domains Amazon registered yesterday to defend the Fire and Silk brands, Fusible found amazonsilkformac.com, amazonsilkforpc.com, and amazonsilkforandroid.com.

Since Silk is able to learn user’s browsing habits and preload sites before you even visit them, it would make sense for Amazon to want to get the browser on as many devices as possible.

Yesterday we spoke with Jon Jenkins, Amazon’s Silk director. He gave us a nice demo how quickly the browser can predict what you want to see next and load pages faster.

UPDATE: A reader on Twitter pointed out this little nugget hidden in Amazon’s terms and conditions for silk:

If you use Amazon Silk on a Kindle device, your device will automatically send Amazon Silk crash reports to Amazon. You may choose to send these reports when using Amazon Silk on other devices. Crash reports help us diagnose problems with the browser and improve its performance.

