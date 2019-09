Amazon has unveiled “Silk,” its proprietary web browser for its tablet devices.



It relies on cloud computing to bring the web to your device at a faster speed. By rendering pages on Amazon servers and then beaming them to your tablet, they can bring the Internet to you much more quickly.

Check out Amazon’s video below for a full explanation:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

