Amazon shut down its program that paid warehouse ‘ambassadors’ to tweet positively about the company, report says

An employee handles packages at the Amazon’s Bretigny-sur-Orge warehouse in France. THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon is no longer paying warehouse workers to tweet nice things about the company, The Financial Times reports.

The company shuttered its Ambassador Program at the end of last year, sources with knowledge of the matter told the outlet.

The sources said that senior executives felt the program’s reach wasn’t good enough,

Amazon “FC Ambassadors” — warehouse workers who were paid to tweet positively about the company — first appeared in 2018.

“It’s important that we do a good job of educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centers,” Amazon told Insider in a statement when the program first launched.

In 2019, after multiple FC Ambassadors commented on a Twitter thread about Amazon working conditions, their presence online went viral and sparked a backlash with users who found them creepy.

Fake and parody accounts also started popping up on Twitter to mock the program.

The FC Ambassador program appears to have been active as recently as March 2021, when new accounts appeared and responded to other users tweeting about Amazon. The renewed activity surfaced during the run-up to a union vote in an Alabama warehouse.

Amazon did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider about the FT’s report.