10 Shopping Tricks To Make You An Amazon Ninja

Amazon lets you subscribe to certain items you'll need to buy over and over, like toothpaste, paper towels, or toilet paper (yes, toilet paper!). In exchange for agreeing to buy an item on a continuing basis, you get that item at a little bit of a discount.

If an item is available for subscription, you'll see the option upon checkout. You can also set how often you'd like the item delivered.

Amazon will also email you before shipping the item, so if there's still a lot of toothpaste left in the tube, you can delay your order.