The supply-chain mapped out: How an Amazon package travels from the factory to your front door

Two-day shipping for customers is actually a much lengthier process for packages that often cross continents and dozens of hands. How Amazon’s Orolay coat goes from factory to doorstep. Shayanne Gal/Insider This is not the exact route all Amazon packages take and warehouse processes vary. This specific route is based on conversations with supply-chain and warehouse workers, as well as data from Amazon’s website

The famous Orolay coat is made at the company’s factory in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, a northern province in China. Workers make Orolay jackets at the company’s factory complex in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Reuters

The coat is inspected, packaged, and labeled at the factory. Workers make Orolay jackets at the company’s factory complex in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Reuters

The packaged coat is loaded onto a pallet that will be put into a shipping container. Some Amazon products ship in Amazon-branded shipping containers, but the company can also buy space on a shipping container through a freight forwarder. Worker holding clipboard writing on checklist for delivering shipment goods. Getty

The goods leave the factory via truck, rail, or barge. Freight train hauls shipping containers. Getty

The shipping container is dropped off at the port and eventually loaded onto a cargo ship by longshoremen.

A crane operator picks up the container from hundreds of feet above and loads it into its designated spot on the ship. View from crane operator cabin over commercial dock in cargo port. Getty

Once the ship is fully loaded, it sets off. During its journey, the ship could stop at multiple ports along the way or go directly to major destinations like the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

It can take up to 20 days for a ship to travel from major ports in China to Southern California. Meanwhile, its crew see to the everyday needs of the ship, keeping watch and maintaining the ship’s equipment. Senior Navigation Officer Navigating his Ship Getty

Once the ships reach their destination, sometimes they have to wait for a spot to open up at the port’s dock. At the largest ports in the US, cargo ships can wait for as long as two months to dock and unload. Aerial view of the Southern California ports. Courtesy of Sam Kirschner

Some Amazon products are loaded onto Amazon-chartered ships. These ships are typically smaller and can skip the port delays in Southern California in favor of smaller ports like the Port of Houston and the Port of Everett in Washington state. Port of Houston Getty

Once the port is ready to receive the ship, it is carefully guided into the port by a local harbor pilot who directs the crew and tugboats that attach to the side of the ship. Rear view of a large cargo vessel, being maneuvered by a tugboat in the port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Getty

Massive cranes that hang over the ship unload the containers.

The shipping container is then moved to a terminal in the port. Where it is carefully stacked based on its destination and scheduled pickup. At the ports in Southern California the shipping containers can wait for weeks for a truck to come pick it up.

Once a trucker picks up the container, its transported to a warehouse or shipping yard. Line of Transport Trucks Getty

The trucks arrive at the inbound loading dock of an Amazon Fulfillment Center where dock workers unload the packages. Associates then transfer the packages onto pallets. A tractor-trailer at the loading dock at an Amazon warehouse in Revere, MA on Dec. 4, 2020. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Employees called “water spiders” bring the pallets of packages up a freight elevator to the “stowers.” A worker pulls a pallet truck inside a food distribution warehouse (not Amazon). Alistair Berg/Getty Images

A stower scans each package one at a time at the stowing station, including your coat. It’s then assigned to a cubby inside a robotic pod. Zak Kupfer takes merchandise out of yellow totes and puts them into pods at a stowing station at Amazon’s Fulfillment Center in Colorado. Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

There are thousands of pods inside Amazon warehouses, each holding dozens of items. Your coat remains stored in a pod until it is ordered online. Robot ‘pods’ inside an Amazon Fulfillment Center in France. PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Once the coat is ordered, the robot automatically rolls the correct pod to a picking station. A close-up look at Amazon’s robotics, pictured here in blue. Stefan Puchner/picture alliance via Getty Images

A picker takes the coat off of the pod and puts it into a yellow crate which is then placed on a conveyer belt. Amazon orders travel from picker to packer on a conveyor belt. Mark Makela/Getty Images

The coat travels through the warehouse on the conveyor belt and arrives at a packing station. Here, a computer instructs the packer on what size box to use. Then, the packer tapes it up and labels the package with an order barcode. A packing station inside an Amazon warehouse in Germany. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

The packer then places the box back onto the conveyor belt, where it travels to its final destination — the outbound docks. An employee handles packages at the Amazon’s Bretigny-sur-Orge warehouse in France. THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Along the way, a SLAM machine weighs the package and applies a shipping label to the box. SLAM stands for “scan, label, apply and manifest.” A SLAM machine labels an Amazon package in a Washington fulfillment center. GRANT HINDSLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Once your coat reaches the outbound dock, it is sorted onto a conveyor belt that connects to the awaiting delivery trucks. Workers sort out parcels in the outbound dock at Amazon fulfillment center in Eastvale, California. Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images

The truck transports the jacket from Amazon’s fulfillment center to a sortation center, where the packages are further sorted by location and delivery speed. Amazon’s yard marshalls in the UK are facing a big pay cut. Ronny Hartmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

From the sortation center, the coat could be loaded onto a variety of transportation modes, such as an Amazon airplane or carrier truck. Amazon Air is a cargo airline brand for Amazon freight delivery service based in Seattle, Washington. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The coat eventually makes it to the “last mile” of delivery to your doorstep. Amazon recruits Delivery Service Partners (DSP) to drive thousands of last-mile routes across the country. plans to eventually use electric vans built by Rivian, like the one pictured here, for many of these routes. Amazon