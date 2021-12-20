The supply-chain mapped out: How an Amazon package travels from the factory to your front door

- As supply-chain woes continue, Amazon is in the midst of its “peak” delivery season.
- Last year, Amazon delivered a record-breaking 1.5 billion holiday packages.
- Insider mapped out one shipping route the famous “Amazon coat” could take from China to your door.
Two-day shipping for customers is actually a much lengthier process for packages that often cross continents and dozens of hands.
This is not the exact route all Amazon packages take and warehouse processes vary. This specific route is based on conversations with supply-chain and warehouse workers, as well as data from Amazon’s website.
The famous Orolay coat is made at the company’s factory in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, a northern province in China.
The coat is inspected, packaged, and labeled at the factory.
The packaged coat is loaded onto a pallet that will be put into a shipping container. Some Amazon products ship in Amazon-branded shipping containers, but the company can also buy space on a shipping container through a freight forwarder.
The goods leave the factory via truck, rail, or barge.
The shipping container is dropped off at the port and eventually loaded onto a cargo ship by longshoremen.
A crane operator picks up the container from hundreds of feet above and loads it into its designated spot on the ship.
Once the ship is fully loaded, it sets off. During its journey, the ship could stop at multiple ports along the way or go directly to major destinations like the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
It can take up to 20 days for a ship to travel from major ports in China to Southern California. Meanwhile, its crew see to the everyday needs of the ship, keeping watch and maintaining the ship’s equipment.
Once the ships reach their destination, sometimes they have to wait for a spot to open up at the port’s dock. At the largest ports in the US, cargo ships can wait for as long as two months to dock and unload.
Some Amazon products are loaded onto Amazon-chartered ships. These ships are typically smaller and can skip the port delays in Southern California in favor of smaller ports like the Port of Houston and the Port of Everett in Washington state.
Once the port is ready to receive the ship, it is carefully guided into the port by a local harbor pilot who directs the crew and tugboats that attach to the side of the ship.
Massive cranes that hang over the ship unload the containers.
The shipping container is then moved to a terminal in the port. Where it is carefully stacked based on its destination and scheduled pickup. At the ports in Southern California the shipping containers can wait for weeks for a truck to come pick it up.
Once a trucker picks up the container, its transported to a warehouse or shipping yard.
The trucks arrive at the inbound loading dock of an Amazon Fulfillment Center where dock workers unload the packages. Associates then transfer the packages onto pallets.
Employees called “water spiders” bring the pallets of packages up a freight elevator to the “stowers.”
A stower scans each package one at a time at the stowing station, including your coat. It’s then assigned to a cubby inside a robotic pod.
There are thousands of pods inside Amazon warehouses, each holding dozens of items. Your coat remains stored in a pod until it is ordered online.
Once the coat is ordered, the robot automatically rolls the correct pod to a picking station.
A picker takes the coat off of the pod and puts it into a yellow crate which is then placed on a conveyer belt.
The coat travels through the warehouse on the conveyor belt and arrives at a packing station. Here, a computer instructs the packer on what size box to use. Then, the packer tapes it up and labels the package with an order barcode.
The packer then places the box back onto the conveyor belt, where it travels to its final destination — the outbound docks.
Along the way, a SLAM machine weighs the package and applies a shipping label to the box. SLAM stands for “scan, label, apply and manifest.”
Once your coat reaches the outbound dock, it is sorted onto a conveyor belt that connects to the awaiting delivery trucks.
The truck transports the jacket from Amazon’s fulfillment center to a sortation center, where the packages are further sorted by location and delivery speed.
From the sortation center, the coat could be loaded onto a variety of transportation modes, such as an Amazon airplane or carrier truck.
The coat eventually makes it to the “last mile” of delivery to your doorstep. Amazon recruits Delivery Service Partners (DSP) to drive thousands of last-mile routes across the country.
Finally, the Orolay coat is dropped off at the customer’s door