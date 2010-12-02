Amazon Set To Invest In LivingSocial At Multi-Billion Dollar Valuation

Nick Saint
LivingSocial cofounder and CEO Tim O'Shaughnessy

Amazon is close to a deal which would have it making a large strategic investment in LivingSocial at a valuation of “several billion dollars,” AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reports.

The deal, which has not been completed, would also lead to a deep integration of the two sites.

Swisher’s report follows a similar story last month from VentureBeat’s Owen Thomas. The news comes as LivingSocial’s larger rival Groupon is reportedly considering a $6 billion acquisition offer from Google.

