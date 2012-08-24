Get Ready For The New Kindle Fire: Amazon Holding Event September 6

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon sent out invites to the press this afternoon for a press event in Santa Monica, California on September 6.The event is likely to announce the next generation of Kindle devices, including new tablets and e-readers.



Amazon is rumoured to be announcing two new Kindle Fire tablets this year, an update to the current 7-inch model and a brand new 10-inch model.

The new 7-inch model is supposed to have a sharper screen than the current Kindle Fire. It’s also expected to have a front-facing camera for video chat.

It’s odd timing for an event. Apple is holding its own press event less than a week later on September 12 to announce a new iPhone and possibly a smaller, 7-inch version of the iPad. We expected Amazon to wait until after Apple’s unveiling so it could competitively price its Kindle Fire. The so-called iPad Mini is expected to cost between $199 and $299. The current Kindle Fire costs $199.

