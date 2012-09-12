A Day Before We Learn About The iPhone 5, Samsung's Galaxy S III Goes On Sale For $100 From Amazon

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Did you hear that Apple is announcing something tomorrow?Don’t care? Prefer Android phones instead?



Then check out Amazon’s latest deal. Amazon is offering Samsung’s flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III, for just $99.99 with a new two-year contract. Engadget notes that the offer is for a limited time only. (Translation: After the iPhone 5 launch craziness dies down.)

Anyway, it’s not a bad deal for what many consider the best Android phone on the planet.

If you’re on the fence, check out our review of the Galaxy S III >

