Get The Atrix 4G, Our favourite AT&T Android Phone, For Just $50 This Weekend

Amazon is selling the Atrix 4G for just $49.99 this weekend only when you sign up for a two-year contract with AT&T.



That’s half off the normal price of $99.99 with contract. You can also get the laptop dock for $400, or $100 off the normal price, but as we said in our review, there’s no reason to buy it unless you feel like throwing your money away.

We think the Atrix is the best Android phone on AT&T right now. If you were thinking about buying one, now’s a good time to go for it.

The deal is only good through this weekend.

