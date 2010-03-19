Amazon Seeks Trademark On "Unpay"

Is ecommerce giant Amazon.com making plans for a new refund feature?



In a filing this month, Amazon is seeking to trademark the term “Unpay” under the category of “Financial services; credit card services; debit card services; charge card services; clearing and reconciling financial transactions via a global computer network.”

Continue reading at TechFlash »

