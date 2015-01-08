Amazon's Secret Plan: Building A Platform For Inventors

Amazon is quietly working on a new program to connect the company with inventors and early-stage hardware and electronics startups, Re/code’s Jason Del Rey reports.

Based on a few job postings, Del Rey’s sources describe it as Amazon’s attempt to get these innovative startups and small businesses to use Amazon as their main sales channel.

In some cases, Amazon is offering hardware startups perks like enhanced marketing on its site, one source told Del Rey. A former Amazon employee speculated that Amazon could provide funding and mentorship to fledgling companies.

While specialty marketplaces like Etsy and crowd-funding sites like Kickstarter are generally more common outlets for experimental new products and smaller sellers, Amazon likely wants to swoop in on promising hardware companies early before their sales take off.

“Are you inspired by inventors who develop and launch new products?” one job ad asks. “Do you want to build the world’s best end-to-end platform for startups? Do you see the opportunity to connect these entrepreneurs with Amazon’s hundreds of millions of customers?”

Business Insider reached out to Amazon for more information.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

