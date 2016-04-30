Iranian government officials who bought things on Amazon got their accounts suspended

Several Iranian government officials who shopped on Amazon’s website will have their accounts suspended, the company disclosed in an interesting regulatory filing on Friday.

The disclosure, made in Amazon’s quarterly 10-K report, states that a number of accounts associated with Iranian embassies purchased products worth approximately $110,000 in total on Amazon over the past 3 years.

The products they purchased range from books and music to apparel, as well as automotive parts, the company said.

Amazon said the accounts that made those purchases were subject to sanctions prohibiting economic activities between the US and Iran, and it will no longer sell to them.

Here’s the full text of the disclosure:

We recently determined that, between January 2013 and March 2016, we processed and delivered orders of consumer products for certain individuals and entities located outside Iran covered by the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act as follows: consumer products valued at approximately $20,000 for Iranian embassies located in Japan, Germany, France, Spain, Austria, and China and an Iranian government delegation in France; consumer products valued at approximately $81,000 for individuals who may have been acting on behalf of these embassies; and consumer products valued at approximately $900 for an individual designated under Executive Order 13382. The consumer products included books, music, other media, apparel, home and kitchen, health and beauty, office, consumer electronics, and automotive products. We are unable accurately to calculate the net profit attributable to these transactions. We do not plan to continue selling to these accounts in the future.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

